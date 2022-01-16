Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

