JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $47.61. 15,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 962,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.