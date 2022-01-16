JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target to €46.00

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

