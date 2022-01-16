JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $127.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

