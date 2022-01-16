JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to 600.00

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 570.00 to 600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

