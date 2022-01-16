JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to 600.00

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 570.00 to 600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.00.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

