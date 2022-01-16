Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

