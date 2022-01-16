Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.