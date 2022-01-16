Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,492 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

