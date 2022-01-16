Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

