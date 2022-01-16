Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $626,000 Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 11.3% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

