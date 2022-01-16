JustInvest LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $23.44 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

