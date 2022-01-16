JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

