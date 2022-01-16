JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 3,216 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

