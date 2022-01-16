JustInvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

