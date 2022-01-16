JustInvest LLC Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $66,529,278. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.