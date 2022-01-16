JustInvest LLC Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.49. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

