Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRT stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

