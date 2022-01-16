Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSPN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kaspien by 87.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaspien by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaspien stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.