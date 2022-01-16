KBC Group NV Acquires 311,124 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 337.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Criteo were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $16,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.