KBC Group NV Has $19.37 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,048,052 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.