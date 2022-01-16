KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

