KBC Group NV Sells 2,134 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.28.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.