KBC Group NV Sells 325 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.68% of Badger Meter worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.