KBC Group NV Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

