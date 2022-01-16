Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYB remained flat at $$18.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a market cap of $727.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

