Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $142,437.50 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00.

KROS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

