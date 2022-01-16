Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

