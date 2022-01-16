Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 209,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

