King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $72.38 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $72,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.