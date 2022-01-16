King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,843 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Moody’s worth $142,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.