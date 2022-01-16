King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,807 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $115,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

