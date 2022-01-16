Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $106.75 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

