Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.73 ($116.74).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €91.74 ($104.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.30. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

