KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Up 68.4% in December

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,866 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.