Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klépierre alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klépierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.