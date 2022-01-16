Knekted Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a market cap of $33,132.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.