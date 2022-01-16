Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.