Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.