Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

