Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Financial Comparison

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and iTeknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 12.97 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -3.77 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kubient and iTeknik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than iTeknik.

Summary

Kubient beats iTeknik on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

iTeknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and launch of new technology and products in the global communications market. It provides wholesale and retail telecommunication services and products through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Fredrick W. Wicks on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

