Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kunlun Energy stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

