Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $$26.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kuraray has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $35.40.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

