Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. 167,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,412. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.