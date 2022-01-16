Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 105,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 25,071 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

