Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Analysts expect that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $5,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.