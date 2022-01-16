Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $204.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE:LEA opened at $191.05 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

