Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.61

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $43.47. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 84,139 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

