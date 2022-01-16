Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.61

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $43.47. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 84,139 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.