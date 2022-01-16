Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Up 286.1% in December

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 286.1% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.