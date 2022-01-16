Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LMND opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lemonade by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

