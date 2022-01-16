Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
