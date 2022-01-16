Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

