Lethean Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.35 or 0.07726797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00337454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00898746 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00075032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.11 or 0.00501692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00261699 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

